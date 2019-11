A lost hunter is found in the woods of Coshocton County.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call just before 9PM Thursday night in reference to a hunter whose vehicle was located on State Route 541 between Township Road 303 and Township Road 305.

Deputies were able to determine the direction the hunter was going and a K9 unit entered the woods to locate Heath Grant of Howard, Ohio.

Grant was found unharmed around 9:20 PM.