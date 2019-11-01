Jets without CB Trumaine Johnson, C Ryan Kalil vs. Dolphins

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson and center Ryan Kalil have been ruled out for New York’s game at Miami on Sunday because of injuries.

Johnson is dealing with injuries to both of his ankles, while Kalil has neck and elbow ailments.

Nate Hairston will likely start in Johnson’s place. Jonotthan Harrison will be at center.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) had been previously ruled out. Wide receiver Josh Bellamy (foot/shoulder) and safety Rontez Miles (neck/hip) also won’t play.

Linebacker Neville Hewitt is doubtful and likely to miss his third straight game with knee and neck injuries.

Left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), nose tackle Steve McLendon (hamstring), tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring) and wide receivers Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/ankle) and Braxton Berrios (hamstring) are all questionable.

