HEATH, Ohio- Both the Sheridan and John Glenn volleyball teams made it all the way to the regional semi-finals but saw it’s season come to an end Thursday night.

Sheridan was taking on Dover and the Generals ended up dropping three straight sets. John Glenn was taking on Sparta Highland and this match went to five sets but Highland came out on top 15-7 in the fifth set.

Both Sheridan and John Glenn took home a share of the MVL Title this year.