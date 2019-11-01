PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 6A=
District 1=
First Round=
Coatesville 49, Souderton 18
Garnet Valley 43, Owen J Roberts 0
Haverford 49, Spring-Ford 14
North Penn 35, Central Bucks South 7
District 2/4=
Sub-Regional Semifinal=
Delaware Valley 49, Williamsport 6
Wilkes-Barre Area 41, Scranton 12
District 3=
Quarterfinal=
Central Dauphin 36, Cedar Crest 0
Manheim Township 32, Cumberland Valley 26
West Lawn Wilson 41, Chambersburg 13
District 11=
Quarterfinal=
Parkland 35, Stroudsburg 7
District XI=
Quarterfinal=
Bethlehem Freedom 42, Emmaus 21
Class 5A=
District 1=
First Round=
Cheltenham 41, Springfield Delco 7
Strath Haven 21, Upper Merion 6
Unionville 28, Marple Newtown 10
West Chester East 38, West Chester Henderson 6
District 2/11=
Sub-regional Semifinal=
East Stroudsburg South 49, Pocono Mountain East 19
Southern Lehigh 42, Wyoming Valley West 7
District 3=
First Round=
Exeter 42, York 14
Governor Mifflin 54, Northern York 14
Manheim Central 48, Waynesboro 0
Shippensburg 42, Solanco 35
District 10=
Championship=
Oil City 9, Meadville 7
Philadelphia Public League=
Semifinal=
Mastery Charter North 14, Gratz 12
WPIAL=
First Round=
Bethel Park 45, Kiski Area 16
Moon 35, Franklin Regional 7
Penn Hills 56, Greater Latrobe 17
Penn-Trafford 48, Fox Chapel 7
Peters Township 47, Mars 6
District 4=
Semifinal=
Selinsgrove 48, Midd-West 6
District 6/11=
Semifinal=
Clearfield 35, Juniata 7
District 10=
Championship=
Erie Cathedral Prep 56, Fort Leboeuf 0
District 11=
Quarterfinal=
Allentown Central Catholic 42, Saucon Valley 18
Philadelphia Catholic League=
Semifinal=
Archbishop Carroll 36, Cardinal O’Hara 6
WPIAL=
Quarterfinal=
Belle Vernon 49, New Castle 6
Blackhawk 36, Greensburg Salem 7
South Fayette 52, West Mifflin 0
Thomas Jefferson 35, Montour 7
Class 3A=
District 2=
Quarterfinal=
Lake-Lehman 42, Lakeland 12
Western Wayne 35, Hanover Area 0
District 3=
Quarterfinal=
Annville-Cleona 39, Littlestown 12
Lancaster Catholic 30, Bermudian Springs 7
District 4=
Quarterfinal=
Central Columbia 21, Danville 0
Loyalsock 38, Mifflinburg 0
Montoursville 42, Shamokin 0
Warrior Run 28, Lewisburg 7
District 5/8/9=
Sub-regional Semifinal=
Westinghouse 50, St. Marys 6
District 11=
Semifinal=
North Schuylkill 42, Pine Grove 20
WPIAL=
Quarterfinal=
Central Valley 42, Mount Pleasant 6
Derry 21, Beaver Falls 21
Class 4A=
District 2=
Quarterfinal=
Crestwood 34, North Pocono 0
Dallas 56, Abington Heights 14
Valley View 48, Pittston Area 0
District 3=
First Round=
Lampeter-Strasburg 34, ELCO 7
Class 2A=
District 2=
Championship=
Lackawanna Trail 22, Old Forge 19
Semifinal=
Dunmore 48, Susquehanna 20
District 3=
Semifinal=
Delone 39, Steelton-Highspire 27
Upper Dauphin 44, Newport 14
District 4=
Quarterfinal=
Mount Carmel def. Bloomsburg, forfeit
District 5=
Semifinal=
Berlin-Brothersvalley 49, Meyersdale 7
WPIAL=
First Round=
Avonworth 41, Southmoreland 0
Freedom Area 21, Charleroi 14
McGuffey 54, South Side 23
Class 1A=
District 4=
Semifinal=
Canton 24, South Williamsport 7
Muncy 26, Sayre Area 20
District 10=
Semifinal=
Maplewood 36, Reynolds 0
District 11=
Semifinal=
Tri-Valley 41, Pottsville Nativity 17
Williams Valley def. Shenandoah Valley, forfeit
WPIAL=
Quarterfinal=
Clairton 41, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 0
Sto-Rox 15, Jeannette 6
West Greene 36, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Philadelphia Public League=
Semifinal=
Philadelphia Central 24, Olney Charter 16
WPIAL=
Quarterfinal=
North Allegheny 48, Canon-McMillan 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Bucks West vs. Ridley, ppd. to Nov 2nd.
