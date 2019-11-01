PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 6A=

District 1=

First Round=

Coatesville 49, Souderton 18

Garnet Valley 43, Owen J Roberts 0

Haverford 49, Spring-Ford 14

North Penn 35, Central Bucks South 7

District 2/4=

Sub-Regional Semifinal=

Delaware Valley 49, Williamsport 6

Wilkes-Barre Area 41, Scranton 12

District 3=

Quarterfinal=

Central Dauphin 36, Cedar Crest 0

Manheim Township 32, Cumberland Valley 26

West Lawn Wilson 41, Chambersburg 13

District 11=

Quarterfinal=

Parkland 35, Stroudsburg 7

District XI=

Quarterfinal=

Bethlehem Freedom 42, Emmaus 21

Class 5A=

District 1=

First Round=

Cheltenham 41, Springfield Delco 7

Strath Haven 21, Upper Merion 6

Unionville 28, Marple Newtown 10

West Chester East 38, West Chester Henderson 6

District 2/11=

Sub-regional Semifinal=

East Stroudsburg South 49, Pocono Mountain East 19

Southern Lehigh 42, Wyoming Valley West 7

District 3=

First Round=

Exeter 42, York 14

Governor Mifflin 54, Northern York 14

Manheim Central 48, Waynesboro 0

Shippensburg 42, Solanco 35

District 10=

Championship=

Oil City 9, Meadville 7

Philadelphia Public League=

Semifinal=

Mastery Charter North 14, Gratz 12

WPIAL=

First Round=

Bethel Park 45, Kiski Area 16

Moon 35, Franklin Regional 7

Penn Hills 56, Greater Latrobe 17

Penn-Trafford 48, Fox Chapel 7

Peters Township 47, Mars 6

District 4=

Semifinal=

Selinsgrove 48, Midd-West 6

District 6/11=

Semifinal=

Clearfield 35, Juniata 7

District 10=

Championship=

Erie Cathedral Prep 56, Fort Leboeuf 0

District 11=

Quarterfinal=

Allentown Central Catholic 42, Saucon Valley 18

Philadelphia Catholic League=

Semifinal=

Archbishop Carroll 36, Cardinal O’Hara 6

WPIAL=

Quarterfinal=

Belle Vernon 49, New Castle 6

Blackhawk 36, Greensburg Salem 7

South Fayette 52, West Mifflin 0

Thomas Jefferson 35, Montour 7

Class 3A=

District 2=

Quarterfinal=

Lake-Lehman 42, Lakeland 12

Western Wayne 35, Hanover Area 0

District 3=

Quarterfinal=

Annville-Cleona 39, Littlestown 12

Lancaster Catholic 30, Bermudian Springs 7

District 4=

Quarterfinal=

Central Columbia 21, Danville 0

Loyalsock 38, Mifflinburg 0

Montoursville 42, Shamokin 0

Warrior Run 28, Lewisburg 7

District 5/8/9=

Sub-regional Semifinal=

Westinghouse 50, St. Marys 6

District 11=

Semifinal=

North Schuylkill 42, Pine Grove 20

WPIAL=

Quarterfinal=

Central Valley 42, Mount Pleasant 6

Derry 21, Beaver Falls 21

Class 4A=

District 2=

Quarterfinal=

Crestwood 34, North Pocono 0

Dallas 56, Abington Heights 14

Valley View 48, Pittston Area 0

District 3=

First Round=

Lampeter-Strasburg 34, ELCO 7

Class 2A=

District 2=

Championship=

Lackawanna Trail 22, Old Forge 19

Semifinal=

Dunmore 48, Susquehanna 20

District 3=

Semifinal=

Delone 39, Steelton-Highspire 27

Upper Dauphin 44, Newport 14

District 4=

Quarterfinal=

Mount Carmel def. Bloomsburg, forfeit

District 5=

Semifinal=

Berlin-Brothersvalley 49, Meyersdale 7

WPIAL=

First Round=

Avonworth 41, Southmoreland 0

Freedom Area 21, Charleroi 14

McGuffey 54, South Side 23

Class 1A=

District 4=

Semifinal=

Canton 24, South Williamsport 7

Muncy 26, Sayre Area 20

District 10=

Semifinal=

Maplewood 36, Reynolds 0

District 11=

Semifinal=

Tri-Valley 41, Pottsville Nativity 17

Williams Valley def. Shenandoah Valley, forfeit

WPIAL=

Quarterfinal=

Clairton 41, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 0

Sto-Rox 15, Jeannette 6

West Greene 36, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Philadelphia Public League=

Semifinal=

Philadelphia Central 24, Olney Charter 16

WPIAL=

Quarterfinal=

North Allegheny 48, Canon-McMillan 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Bucks West vs. Ridley, ppd. to Nov 2nd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/