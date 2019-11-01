Curry undergoes hand surgery, to miss at least 3 months

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry underwent surgery on his broken left hand and the Golden State Warriors say he will miss at least three months but is expected to make a full recovery.

The Warriors announced Curry had undergone surgery Friday morning performed by Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. An update on his progress is planned after three months.

Specialists examined a CT scan Curry had Thursday, a day after the two-time MVP broke his non-shooting hand in the third quarter of a 121-110 home loss to the Phoenix Suns.

