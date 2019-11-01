Court OKs new charges for father in toddler’s death

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor in Ohio says he’s ready to resume the case against a man who spent five years in prison after telling investigators he killed his 2-year-old son in an all-terrain vehicle accident and then a decade later said he beat the boy to death.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled this week that new aggravated murder and murder charges prosecutors are seeking against Travis Soto don’t amount to double jeopardy.

Soto’s attorney had argued that prosecutors shouldn’t be able to charge him again.

Soto told Putnam County authorities in 2006 he accidentally ran over his son. They say he confessed in 2016 that he beat the boy at his home near Continental.

A message seeking comment on the ruling was left with his attorney.