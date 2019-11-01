FRIDAY 11/1:

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Much Colder. High 46

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear & Cold. Low 27

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Touch Warmer. High 51

DISCUSSION:

A very chilly start to November is expected for us as we wake up to temperatures below freezing. Wind will die down by the time we reach the mid-morning hours. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day as high temperatures will be well below average in the mid 40s. A clear and cold night is expected Friday night as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Partly cloudy skies will continue for Saturday as a weak cold front approaches our area. A stray shower is possible, otherwise temperatures will be slightly warmer as highs reach the low 50s.

Another chilly day will be on tap for Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will continue, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for highs.

Warmer air moves into the area for the start of the next work week. Highs are expected to be in the mid 50s for Monday and Election Day. A few showers may be with us on Election Day.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night as we fall back to Standard Time at 2 AM Sunday!

Have a great evening!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @BenBeddoesWHIZ

Facebook: Ben Beddoes WHIZ

E-Mail: bbeddoes@whizmediagroup.com