2 killed, 1 wounded during shooting inside abandoned home

State
Associated Press0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say two people have been fatally shot and another wounded inside an abandoned home in Cleveland.

A Cleveland police spokesman said officers were called to the home around 5 p.m. Thursday and found three males with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detective David Gallagher says a 16-year-old boy was taken to a hospital where he died. A second male, whose age hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy is hospitalized. His condition hasn’t been released.

Gallagher says police are searching for two unknown males.

