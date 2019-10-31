ZAAP Artist of the Month: Sharon Dean

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – This month’s ZAAP Artist of the Month has been a practicing painter since she was a high school student. The work of Sharon Dean is currently on display at the ZAAP Center in downtown Zanesville and features paintings with a unique inspiration.

Dean says she took inspiration for her work from various crystals and gemstones in her collection.

“This time, I tried to challenge myself and try to produce a whole new series. And, they are based on what I see in the crystals and gemstones that I’ve collected over the years. And, I have displayed the stones of inspiration alongside the paintings so, the viewer gets to decided if they see what I see.”

While she appreciates other mediums of art, painting has always held a special place in Dean’s heart.

“Painting is my go-to. I mainly do acrylics, but this year I am about to revisit oil painting so that I can do a little bit more epic, larger pieces. But, mainly it’s acrylics and I like to paint outside; and I do live visual art at music and art festivals across the region and across America. But, I also like doing gallery shows as well and this has been really fun to challenge myself with something that I’ve been inspired by.”

The work of Sharon Dean will be on display at the ZAAP Center for the next month and can also be viewed tomorrow night at the First Fridays Art Walk in Zanesville.