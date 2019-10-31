Three Arrested in New Straitsville Drug Bust







Three people are under arrest following a drug bust in the Village of New Straitsville, Wednesday night.

Detectives with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force arrested 22-year-old Seth Miller on drug trafficking and possession charges after a search was executed at 304 Moss Street.

Detectives found bulk quantities of heroin and drug packaging equipment along with money.

Miller is being held in the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

Also arrested were 37-year-old Angela Bennett and 35-year-old Dustin Starner, both of New Lexington.

Authorities said they were stopped in a vehicle leaving the Moss Street address. Officials said a quantity of heroin was seized and was determined to have been purchased from Miller.

A 3-year-old child was found in the vehicle. She was turned over to Perry County Children’s Services.