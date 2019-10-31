Suspect Wanted in Robbery

The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering an up to $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in an aggravated robbery in Newark.

The Newark Police Department said on Sunday, September 8 at around 1:30 AM a man was walking on the 900 block of North 21st Street when he was struck on the back of the head with a metal object.

The suspect fled with a gym bag filled with various items including a cell phone and wallet.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30’s with facial hair. He’s around 5’11 and weighs around 160lbs. He was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, dark shoes and a black toboggan style hat. He was riding a BMX style bike.

Anyone with information should call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.