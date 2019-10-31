“Say Boo to Hunger” Held at Colony Square Mall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The rain didn’t put a damper on Halloween at the Colony Square Mall as dozens of children in costume participated in the Say Boo to Hunger Trick-or-Treat event through the Muskingum County Hunger Network and the mall this evening.

Jamie Trout, with the Muskingum County Hunger Network, says the event held at the mall in Zanesville helps benefit community members in need throughout the year.

“So, the Colony Square Mall has decided to support the Muskingum County Hunger by hosting a Trick-or-Treat that is “Say Boo to Hunger”. So, everybody that brings out a canned good item is entered into a drawing for a TJ Maxx one hundred dollar gift card and so that’s a new thing. And, all of the food donated is going to go to the 14 food pantries and 4 hot meal programs in Muskingum County.”

Say Boo to Hunger at the mall has become a safer alternative to traditional neighborhood trick-or-treating in recent years.

“Well, I think parents like it because, of course it’s inside out of the weather; but, it’s safe for kids. They don’t have to worry about—you know, traffic or not knowing people. So they come here and it’s a safe place. They can have dinner here at Cafe Court and just get to see a lot of people.”

During last year’s event, more than 400 children were on hand to participate.