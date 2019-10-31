No. 23 Wake Forest hosts N.C. State in a long-running series

N.C. State (4-3, 1-2 ACC) at No. 23 Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1), Saturday at 12 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Line: Wake Forest by 7½.

Series record: N.C. State leads 66-40-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Wake Forest is the only team left that to challenge fourth-ranked Clemson in the ACC’s Atlantic Division standings, but the Demon Deacons can’t afford a stumble. N.C. State is coming out of an open week with a chance to reset its season behind its third starter at quarterback this year.

KEY MATCHUP

Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt against N.C. State’s CBs. The Demon Deacons have Surratt ranking No. 2 in the FBS ranks with 125.9 yards per game to go with nine touchdown catches. He will be a test for sophomore De’Von Graves and redshirt freshman Malik Dunlap for injury-riddled N.C. State, which has been without top cornerback Nick McCloud since the opener while also losing Chris Ingram, Teshaun Smith and Taiyon Palmer for the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

N.C. State: QB Devin Leary is making his first start of the year for the Wolfpack with coach Dave Doeren seeking more consistent production from the position. Leary got his first extended action in the Oct. 19 loss at Boston College and threw for three touchdowns, then had the open week to get first-team practice reps to be ready for this one.

Wake Forest: WR Scotty Washington. He has provided another big-bodied target for the Demon Deacons with Surratt, ranking fifth in the ACC at 74.7 yards per game with seven cores of his own.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Demon Deacons have won on dramatic finishes in each of the past two meetings, first a 30-24 win at home in 2017 and then last year’s 27-23 comeback win in Raleigh. … N.C. State has won just once in Winston-Salem since 2001, with that win coming in 2015. … The instate rivalry dates to 1895 and has been played every year since 1910. … The Demon Deacons are bowl eligible for the fourth straight season under Dave Clawson. … N.C. State is 18-9 when Doeren’s team has had more than seven days to prepare for a game.

