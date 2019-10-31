Elite runner’s close call inspires road safety campaign

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An elite runner’s life-altering tangle with a distracted driver has inspired a new road safety campaign aimed at helping pedestrians and motorists coexist on the nation’s roadways.

Kaitlin Goodman tore a hamstring when she leapt away from a driver whose head was down as she was running near her home in Providence, Rhode Island, in August 2018.

The 32-year-old athlete wasn’t sure she’d ever be able to run at the same level again. Although she’s recovered well enough to be in the elite women’s field in Sunday’s New York City Marathon, she launched her “Safe on the Road” initiative to promote greater awareness of runners, walkers and cyclists.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 5,977 pedestrians were killed in the U.S. in 2017, the most recent year for which figures are available.