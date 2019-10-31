Diamondbacks decline 2020 options for Flores, McFarland

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have declined the 2020 options for second baseman Wilmer Flores and left-handed pitcher T.J. McFarland.

The 28-year-old Flores hit a career-high .317 with nine homers in 89 games during his only season with the D-backs, when he made $3.75 million. Flores’s option was for $6 million with a $500,000 buyout. He is eligible for free agency.

The 30-year-old McFarland pitched the past three seasons for the D-backs and had a 4.82 ERA in 51 games this year, when he had a $1.4 million salary. His option was for $1.85 million with a $50,000 buyout. He is eligible for salary arbitration.

Additionally, the Diamondbacks sent outfielder Abraham Almonte and left-handed pitcher Robby Scott outright to Triple-A Reno. They also announced infielder Kevin Cron had right knee surgery this month and is expected to be ready for spring training.

