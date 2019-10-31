Cowboys-Giants Preview Capsule

DALLAS (4-3) at NY GIANTS (2-6)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cowboys 4-3; Giants 3-5

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 67-46-2

LAST MEETING — Cowboys beat Giants 35-17, Sept. 8

LAST WEEK — Cowboys bye, beat Eagles 37-10 on Oct. 20; Giants lost to Lions 31-26

AP PRO32 RANKING — Cowboys No. 12 (tie), Giants No. 27

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (4), PASS (3).

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (13), PASS (9).

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (17), PASS (17).

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (22), PASS (25).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cowboys won past five in series, including season opener. … QB Dak Prescott has a passing and rushing touchdown in 15 games since 2016, most in NFL. … RB Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for 100-plus yards 23 times since 2016, most in league. … WR Amari Cooper had 106 yards receiving and TD in Week 1. …TE Jason Witten returns to Monday night as a player after a year in booth. Aims for fourth in row with TD catch against Giants. … TE Blake Jarwin has caught four TDs in past two against Giants. … DE Robert Quinn has at least two-plus sacks in each of past two road games. …DE Demarcus Lawrence has 2½ sacks, two forced fumbles and a recovery in past three against Giants. … S Xavier Woods had a pick and career-high 11 tackles in season opener. … Giants have lost four straight. Been outscored 38-0 in first quarter in skid. …QB Daniel Jones had career-best four TD passes against Lions, and a fumble returned for TD. RB Saquon Barkley has at least 100-plus yards from scrimmage yards in all three games versus Dallas. Sixteen overall since 2018, most in NFL. … WR Golden Tate has at least 80 yards receiving in past three overall. … Rookie WR Darius Slayton had two TD catches against Lions. … LB Markus Golden has 2½ sacks, three tackles for losses and fumble recovery and TD return in past four. … CB Janoris Jenkins has four interceptions in past five games. … Fantasy Tip: Prescott has 1,552 yards passing, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions in past five against New York. Threw for 405 pass and four TDs in season opener.

