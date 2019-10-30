Veterans’ Parade Organizer Extends Registration Deadline

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The lead organizer for the Zanesville Veterans’ Parade, planned for Sat., Nov. 9, says he still has spaces open for veterans and supporters who want to be part of the parade.

“This year, we’re celebrating 100 years of Armistice/Veteran’s Day, because back then it was called Armistice Day. In 1954, Congress changed it to Veterans’ Day, and that’s what we’re celebrating,” says Ron Gottke, Chairman of the Veterans’ Day Parade.

Gottke tells WHIZ News as of Wednesday he has about seventy-five people participating in the parade.

“Parade starts at 10 o’clock. We start at Secrest Auditorium, walk up to Sixth Street, turn right, go down to Main Street, turn right and head west on Main Street up to Fourth Street. At 11 o’clock, we will stop the parade to celebrate the 11th month, 11th day, 11th hour by laying a wreath at the soldier at the courthouse including a twenty-one gun salute and playing taps, provided by VFW 1058 in Zanesville,” Gottke adds.

He requests anyone wanting to participate in the parade to contact him at (740) 487-6186, as soon as possible.

WHIZ-TV will be broadcasting the parade live.