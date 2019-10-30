United Way of Muskingum, Perry, Morgan Highlights Online Donations

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The season for shopping for the holidays is among us.

United Way of Muskingum, Perry & Morgan is pointing to special websites which have donation portals embedded within them, but they are not part of the companies’ typical sites.

“When they’re Thanksgiving shopping or just generally grocery shopping is to go to krogercommunityrewards.com. They will select a charity — or they will sign into their account, they will select our charity, and they will enter ‘BE453’, that’s United Way MPM, BE453 and then for the next year, any time you swipe your Kroger card, there will be donation to the United Way by Kroger. So, easy as that, you don’t have to spend a dime,” says Kyle Dunn, Resource Development Director for United Way of Muskingum, Perry & Morgan.

Dunn says in some cases, each person doing online shopping and wanting to select United Way MPM as their preferred nonprofit needs to revisit their donation settings and re-select the local chapter.

“We know that on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are going to be a lot of items bought online, especially on Amazon. Amazon has a program where you just sign in and select us. Every time you buy something online, they will donate money to United Way of MPM. When you go to shop, you’ll go to “smile.amazon.com” and just select United Way of MPM as your charity of choice. Every time you buy something, money will go to United Way of MPM. That does not cost you anything at all. You’re going to be shopping, anyway, so you might as well do that.”

Dunn says as always, United Way of Muskingum, Perry & Morgan Counties accepts cash donations.