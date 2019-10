San Francisco at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

No. 12 Baylor vs. West Virginia, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m.