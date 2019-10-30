The Latest: Chicago teachers want make-up days to end strike

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on Chicago Public Schools teachers’ strike (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Union officials representing Chicago teachers have scheduled a meeting that could end a strike in the nation’s third-largest school district, but they are still demanding concessions from the city’s mayor.

The Chicago Teachers Union said in a statement on Wednesday that it wants to hold a vote on a potential agreement if Mayor Lori Lightfoot will commit to making up school days lost to the strike.

Lightfoot has said she won’t do that.

Lightfoot’s representatives have not responded to a message left Wednesday afternoon seeking comment.

The union’s House of Delegates, made up of about 700 elected representatives for the city’s schools, is set to meet Wednesday evening.

The body met Tuesday night for an update on bargaining talks but did not take any vote. The strike began Oct. 17.

___

3:10 p.m.

Deadlines that could affect Chicago students and their striking teachers are looming over contract talks to resolve a walkout that has canceled classes for ten days in the city.

High school students are rushing to meet Friday deadlines to submit early applications to colleges without access to their teachers or counselors, while athletic teams have been prevented from participating in playoff games.

Teachers, meanwhile, could lose health insurance coverage at the start of a new month.

Union leaders said this week that their 25,000 members will have to weigh the “risks and rewards” of continuing.

Talks resumed Wednesday in search of a tentative agreement that could end the second-longest strike by teachers in the city’s history. But no progress had been announced by mid-afternoon.

___

2:50 p.m.

Chicago Public Schools says 19 high school football teams that qualified for state playoffs can practice this week, but they will not be allowed to compete on Saturday if the teachers strike hasn’t been settled by then.

The decision Wednesday comes just in time for the schools that are required by Illinois State High School Association rules to practice for three days before they play a game.

In a news release, the association said teams can only practice if they find coaches who have the proper certification.

The school district hasn’t responded to a request for comment and it is unclear how many of the schools have found people to coach the teams during practice.

___

1:36 p.m.

The Chicago teachers strike has cancelled classes for a 10th day in the nation’s third-largest school district.

Contract talks resumed Wednesday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union met face-to-face Tuesday but failed to reach a tentative agreement.

Lightfoot says she sweetened the city’s offer during that meeting, committing more money to reduce class sizes and boost long-term teachers’ pay.

Union leaders said Tuesday night that they expect to get details of those proposals on Wednesday to share with teachers.

If negotiators reach a tentative agreement, union officials said elected delegates could have a vote on Wednesday afternoon.

But neither side seems certain that will happen.

Union leaders say its 25,000 members will have to consider the “risks and rewards” of continuing a strike.