Stolen Vehicle Crashes in Muskingum County

A stolen vehicle attempted to elude Coshocton County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday morning.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:15 AM, a deputy observed a white 1999 Volkswagen Beetle in the area of Vine Street and South Seventh Street. The vehicle was reported stolen on October 27 in the county of Coshocton. This vehicle attempted to flee and elude deputies.

The vehicle continued through Coshocton for several minutes causing damage to one resident’s property. After a pursuit that last over a half hour the vehicle crashed into a utility pole at State Route 93 and State Route 83 in Muskingum County.

No injures were reported and 30-year-old Adrian M. Randles, of Coshocton was arrested. Randles is being held in the Coshocton County Justice Center and the filing of formal charges are pending.

Assisting the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office were the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, Prince’s Wrecker Service, and the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office.