Share the Love Drive to be Held this Weekend

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As colder weather approaches, those less fortunate will be in need of food items and warm clothing. Eastside Community Ministry and Christ’s Table are teaming up with other community organizations to bring needed items to the public through the Share the Love Drive this Saturday.

Jamie Trout, Executive Director of Eastside Community Ministry, says the event will be held at the North Terrace Church of Christ from 9 AM to Noon.

“It’s going to take palce at North Terrace Church of Christ–right off of Brandywine Boulevard–and we are are doing this in partnership with Stratos Wealth Partners and Christ’s Table and we are very excited this year to collaborate and Share the Love. So, we’re going to be collecting any Winter warm clothing–coats, hats, gloves, scarves, blankets, boots, pants, sweatshirts–anything that will keep you warm to donate to Eastside’s Clothing Bank. And then, we’re going to donate non-perishable items to Christ’s Table.”

The cycle of poverty can be very difficult to overcome and affects countless Ohioans each year, including in Zanesville.

“Just for an example, our clothing bank serves around 175 people a week; and I know the dining room stays very busy at Christ’s Table . They usually have a couple hundred people dine-in and then then they usually do about 300 deliveries to homebound meals to people who can’t get out of their house. So, we serve people from different walks of life–you know, from children to the elderly. So, everybody has a need and we’d like to be able to step up and fulfill that.”

The Share the Love Drive will be held on Saturday, November 2 from 9 AM to noon at the North Terrace Church of Christ; located on Brandywine Boulevard. Donated items will be available at Christ’s Table and Eastside Community Ministry by next week.