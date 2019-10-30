Hawks G Young to miss Thursday game with sprained ankle

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Miami Heat with a sprained right ankle.

Young underwent treatment at the team’s training complex after being hurt Tuesday in a 112-97 loss to the Heat — the first of two straight games between the division rivals. He will be re-evaluated at the beginning of next week to determine if he’ll miss any additional games.

The Hawks have four days off before facing the San Antonio Spurs next Tuesday.

Young was hurt on a drive early in the second quarter. He went into the air and landed on the foot of Miami’s Justise Winslow, twisting his ankle awkwardly. Young didn’t return to the game, playing a career-low 11 minutes and scoring just five points.

Over Atlanta’s first three games, he averaged 34 points and earned Eastern Conference player of the week honors. Young played in 81 of 82 games as a rookie.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports