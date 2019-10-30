Dick Advocaat hired as Feyenoord coach to succeed Jaap Stam

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Feyenoord has hired Dick Advocaat as coach to succeed Jaap Stam, who resigned Monday after less than half a season in charge of the struggling Rotterdam club.

Feyenoord announced Wednesday that Advocaat, a veteran who has coached a string of domestic and national teams, will be in charge until the end of the season. Financial terms were not released.

Under Stam, Feyenoord slumped to 12th in the 18-team Dutch top-flight Eredivisie and lost 4-0 on Sunday to archrival Ajax.

Advocaat says: “If I can help the club, I’m happy to do it.”

Advocaat has coached teams including Rangers, Sunderland, PSV Eindhoven and Zenit St. Petersburg, and previously helped out at Feyenoord in 2016 as an adviser when it was struggling under the leadership of inexperienced coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Advocaat, whose international management career includes leading the Netherlands, South Korea, Russia and Belgium, will be helped by a group of assistants including former Feyenoord defender John de Wolf.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports