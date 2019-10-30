Coroner: Man found dead in burned garage was fatally shot

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A coroner says a man whose body was found in a burned garage in Ohio died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger on Tuesday said the death of 30-year-old Vaughn Erwin Sr., of Dayton, has been ruled a homicide.

Firefighters found Erwin’s body after flames burned the garage in Dayton to the ground last week.

Dayton police are continuing their investigation of the blaze and Erwin’s death.

No other information was immediately released.