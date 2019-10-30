AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|9
|8
|0
|0
|1
|17
|27
|16
|Springfield
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|32
|24
|Providence
|10
|5
|3
|0
|2
|12
|32
|27
|Hershey
|9
|4
|3
|1
|1
|10
|27
|24
|Lehigh Valley
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
|19
|18
|WB/Scranton
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|26
|34
|Charlotte
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|27
|28
|Bridgeport
|9
|1
|5
|2
|1
|5
|17
|35
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|14
|36
|13
|Toronto
|8
|6
|0
|2
|0
|14
|28
|18
|Rochester
|9
|5
|2
|1
|1
|12
|27
|28
|Cleveland
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|32
|23
|Laval
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|24
|29
|Syracuse
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|25
|30
|Binghamton
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|8
|24
|31
|Belleville
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|22
|32
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|8
|5
|1
|1
|1
|12
|26
|21
|Grand Rapids
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|11
|29
|23
|San Antonio
|8
|4
|1
|2
|1
|11
|25
|21
|Chicago
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|23
|23
|Milwaukee
|9
|4
|2
|1
|2
|11
|24
|23
|Texas
|10
|3
|5
|0
|2
|8
|25
|33
|Rockford
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|12
|26
|Manitoba
|8
|1
|7
|0
|0
|2
|15
|30
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|8
|6
|1
|0
|1
|13
|33
|23
|Ontario
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|13
|29
|21
|Tucson
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|26
|16
|Colorado
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|18
|22
|Bakersfield
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|23
|24
|San Jose
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|17
|18
|San Diego
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|26
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
|Saturday’s Games
Chicago 4, Manitoba 0
Ontario 3, San Diego 2
San Jose 4, Colorado 0
Tucson 2, Iowa 1, OT
Stockton 6, Bakersfield 3
|Sunday’s Games
Hartford 2, Bridgeport 1, OT
Belleville 4, Providence 3
Syracuse 4, Toronto 3, OT
Springfield 2, Rochester 1, OT
|Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 6, Texas 2
Chicago 2, Tucson 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Bakersfield at San Jose, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.