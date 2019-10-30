WEDNESDAY 10/30:

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. PM Showers Likely. High 66

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Rain Likely. Low 58

HALLOWEEN: Cloudy. Rain Likely. High 66

DISCUSSION:

A strong low pressure system will begin to move into the area Wednesday. A cloudy start is expected for tomorrow, but rain showers will become likely by the late afternoon and early evening hours. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid 60s. Rain will be likely heading into Wednesday night as temperatures will only fall into the upper 50s.

The low pressure system will take its time moving through our area as rain will continue to be likely for Halloween. If you have trick or treating plans, consider indoor options or make sure you have a rain jacket/umbrella handy as rain will continue to hang around during those hours.

Much cooler weather arrives after the rain departs Thursday overnight. Mostly sunny skies will look to take over for Friday as high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 40s!

Very chilly conditions will continue into the weekend as high temperatures will stay in the 40s to around 50 degrees.

Make sure to turn your clocks back this weekend as we fall back to Standard Time on 2 AM Sunday!

Have a great Wednesday!

