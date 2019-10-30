2 more Ohio executions delayed amid lack of lethal drugs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed two more executions, citing the state’s continuing struggles to find supplies of lethal injection drugs.

James Galen Hanna was scheduled to die Dec. 11 for the violent murder of his cellmate in 1997. DeWine on Wednesday set his execution date to July 16.

Kareem Jackson was sentenced to death for two execution-style slayings in 1997. DeWine moved his execution date from Jan. 16 to Sept. 16.

DeWine cited Ohio’s difficulty finding pharmaceutical suppliers willing to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction “without harming other Ohioans.”

The Republican said in July that the state fears it could be cut off from drugs needed for medicinal purposes if their makers learn they’re also being used for executions.