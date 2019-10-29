Wednesday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|WORLD SERIES
Game 6: Washington at Houston, 8:08 p.m., if necessary
|NBA
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|NHL
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|MLS Playoffs
|Conference Championships
Toronto at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
