Wednesday’s Time Schedule

Sports
Associated Press0
All Times EDT
WORLD SERIES

Game 6: Washington at Houston, 8:08 p.m., if necessary

NBA

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Playoffs
Conference Championships

Toronto at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

