Wanted man confronted by cop dies of self-inflicted gunshot

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say an armed man who was wanted in a death investigation died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an officer confronted him outside an Ohio gas station.

Dayton police say the officer approached 32-year-old Erik Evans, confirmed his identity, and asked him to exit his vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say Evans then reportedly pulled out a gun and fired at least once, and the officer returned fire.

Police initially said one of the officer’s shots struck Evans. But Dayton Assistant Police Chief Eric Henderson says the autopsy later showed that wasn’t true.

The Dayton Daily News reports Evans was a suspect in the death of a female found dead Monday inside a Dayton home.