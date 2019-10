The Muskingum County Emergency Agency says there is a planned power outage Tuesday (today). Executive Director Jeff Jadwin says it will happen between 8:00 am and 11:00 am. A-E-P crews will be fixing a sub-station that was damaged during Monday’s power outage in Zanesville and South Zanesville. Jadwin says round 500 customers will be affected from State Route 719 to the underpass on the Maysville Pike.

