Orthopaedic Facility Hosts Open House in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – A new orthopaedic center held an open house today.

President of Orthopaedic Associates Dr. Karl Saunders says the facility will be able to provide a large variety of procedures to its patients.

“This will be an outpatient office but we have — in addition to that — inpatient facilities at southeastern med that are pretty comprehensive in orthopaedics now. That would include total joint replacements, fracture care, sports, and other things that people need whether it’s operative or not operative as far as bone and joint care is concerned.”

The facility serves serves a large area within Ohio according to Saunders.

“We serve about nine counties now in Ohio, with our base in Zanesville. We basically extend from [the] east side of Columbus all the way to Wheeling, south to the river and north to Canton. This was a very logical area. “

Dr. Vanessa Falk, Dr. William Allen, and Physician Assistant Sara Saft will be taking appointments. For more information, call their offices at 330-454-3943 or go to their website.