NFL contest gives fans chance to party with Lombardi Trophy

NEW YORK (AP) — Ever want to party with the Lombardi Trophy? The NFL is giving fans that chance.

The league is launching a “Lombardi in Your Hometown” contest, which will send the NFL’s championship trophy to one winner’s hometown during wild-card weekend in January. The trophy will appear at a watch party for the winner and friends and family before heading to Miami for the Super Bowl in February.

To enter, fans can post a picture or video demonstrating what they’ve done to deserve a chance to lift the trophy and tag @NFL and #NFL100Contest.

“Long before his name symbolized football greatness, my grandfather taught the core belief that the group is greater than the individual and that people grow stronger together through football,” New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi said. “My family is proud that the Lombardi Trophy not only serves to crown Super Bowl champions but will also serve to bring a special set of fans together in one winner’s hometown.”

The contest runs through Nov. 7.

