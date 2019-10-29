NCAA investigating No. 12 Seton Hall; Willard out 2 games

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — The NCAA has launched an investigation into the basketball program at No 12 Seton Hall.

The university announced the probe Tuesday, saying coach Kevin Willard is sitting out the Pirates’ exhibition against Misericordia that night and the season opener on Nov. 5 against Wagner.

Seton Hall didn’t say what the NCAA enforcement staff was investigating, but it was working with the ruling body for college sports. The school said in a statement it was being proactive in its review.

Assistant coach Grant Billmeier will coach the team for the two games Willard is out.

The Big East school, which has made the last four NCAA Tournaments, said Willard is responsible for the program, including the infraction that’s being investigated.

Willard was not immediately available for comment.

Athletic department spokesman Thomas Chen said he could not provide additional information beyond the school statement.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25