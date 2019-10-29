Man accused of killing girl declared incompetent for trial

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a 12-year-old Ohio girl has been found incompetent for trial.

The Licking County judge’s recent ruling also ordered 18-year-old Keegan Mummey to a behavioral health care center for treatment.

Keegan is charged with aggravated murder in the June 21 shooting death of 12-year-old Isabella Barnes. He is also is charged with rape and tampering with evidence.

The Advocate in Newark reports court records show Mummey’s attorneys filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea on his behalf in July. He was later ordered to submit to an evaluation by a forensic psychiatry center.

Last week’s ruling found Mummey presently doesn’t understand the nature of the proceedings against him and can’t assist in his defense.

A message seeking comment was left for Mummey’s attorney.

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.newarkadvocate.com

