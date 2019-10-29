Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lincoln-Way East (7)
|(9-0)
|70
|1
|2. Gurnee Warren
|(9-0)
|56
|3
|3. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|(8-1)
|48
|5
|4. Glenbard West
|(9-0)
|44
|3
|5. Minooka
|(9-0)
|35
|6
|6. Homewood-Flossmoor
|(8-1)
|34
|4
|7. Hinsdale Central
|(8-1)
|30
|9
|8. Loyola
|(6-3)
|27
|2
|9. South Elgin
|(8-1)
|10
|NR
|10. Niles Notre Dame
|(7-2)
|7
|7
|(tie) Maine South
|(7-2)
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Huntley 5, Oswego 4, St. Charles East 3, Marist 3, Edwardsville 2.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (5)
|(9-0)
|68
|1
|2. Nazareth (2)
|(9-0)
|65
|2
|3. Batavia
|(7-2)
|49
|6
|4. Rolling Meadows
|(9-0)
|44
|7
|4. Willowbrook
|(8-1)
|44
|8
|6. Phillips
|(7-1)
|38
|5
|7. Hersey
|(8-1)
|33
|4
|8. Normal Community
|(7-2)
|8
|9
|9. Tinley Park Andrew
|(7-2)
|7
|NR
|10. Maine West
|(8-1)
|6
|NR
|(tie) Hononegah
|(7-2)
|6
|NR
|(tie) DeKalb
|(6-3)
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Yorkville 3, Glenbard North 2, Harvey Thornton 2, Benet 2, Machesney Park Harlem 1, Prospect 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (7)
|(9-0)
|70
|1
|(5A)
|2. Chatham Glenwood
|(9-0)
|62
|1
|3. Crete-Monee
|(9-0)
|51
|2
|4. Prairie Ridge
|(8-1)
|49
|T4
|5. Simeon
|(6-1)
|38
|3
|6. Oak Lawn Richards
|(8-1)
|37
|T4
|7. Peoria Central
|(8-1)
|22
|10
|8. Cary-Grove
|(7-2)
|20
|8
|9. Normal West
|(7-2)
|16
|9
|10. Lemont
|(7-2)
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Providence 3, Kaneland 3, Belvidere North 3, Antioch 2, Deerfield 2, Dunlap 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Sterling (4)
|(9-0)
|71
|2
|2. Rockford Boylan
|(9-0)
|59
|4
|3. Rochester (3)
|(8-1)
|53
|1
|(4A)
|4. Hillcrest
|(8-1)
|52
|3
|5. Montini (1)
|(7-2)
|49
|5
|6. Sycamore
|(8-1)
|36
|6
|7. Mt. Zion
|(9-0)
|31
|6
|(4A)
|8. St. Rita
|(6-3)
|29
|7
|9. Carbondale
|(8-1)
|17
|9
|10. Kankakee
|(8-1)
|15
|8
Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 9, Cahokia 8, Marion 5, St. Laurence 5, Morris 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Coal City (9)
|(9-0)
|90
|2
|2. Richmond-Burton
|(9-0)
|73
|3
|3. IC Catholic
|(8-1)
|68
|5
|4. St. Francis
|(8-1)
|62
|4
|5. Illinois Valley Central
|(9-0)
|52
|9
|6. Columbia
|(9-0)
|47
|8
|7. Effingham
|(8-1)
|28
|10
|8. Genoa-Kingston
|(8-1)
|25
|NR
|9. Stillman Valley
|(8-1)
|20
|7
|10. Tolono Unity
|(8-1)
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 9, Murphysboro 6, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Marengo 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Williamsville (8)
|(9-0)
|98
|1
|2. Wilmington (2)
|(8-1)
|79
|T3
|(tie) Byron
|(8-1)
|79
|2
|4. Beardstown
|(9-0)
|65
|T3
|5. Vandalia
|(9-0)
|63
|5
|6. Fairfield
|(9-0)
|51
|6
|7. Princeton
|(8-1)
|41
|7
|8. Breese Mater Dei
|(8-1)
|30
|9
|9. Mt. Carmel
|(8-1)
|20
|NR
|10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda
|(7-2)
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 6, Eureka 6, Farmington 3, Rock Island Alleman 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Clifton Central (5)
|(9-0)
|95
|2
|2. Fieldcrest (5)
|(9-0)
|92
|1
|3. Maroa-Forsyth
|(8-1)
|74
|3
|4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|(8-1)
|62
|4
|5. Knoxville
|(9-0)
|58
|6
|6. Decatur St. Teresa
|(8-1)
|51
|5
|7. Sterling Newman
|(8-1)
|43
|7
|8. Bismarck-Henning
|(8-1)
|23
|8
|(tie) Pana
|(8-1)
|23
|10
|(3A)
|10. Nashville
|(8-1)
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chester 6, Tuscola 3, Auburn 1, Fithian Oakwood 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (7)
|(9-0)
|86
|1
|2. Moweaqua Central A&M (1)
|(9-0)
|78
|2
|3. Annawan-Wethersfield
|(9-0)
|69
|3
|4. Morrison (1)
|(9-0)
|66
|4
|5. Aquin
|(9-0)
|55
|5
|6. Camp Point Central
|(8-1)
|37
|7
|7. Hope Academy
|(7-2)
|35
|6
|8. Forreston
|(7-2)
|23
|8
|9. Athens
|(7-2)
|16
|9
|10. Kirkland Hiawatha
|(8-1)
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Argenta-Oreana 7, Ottawa Marquette 6, Greenfield-Northwestern 4, Arcola 3.
