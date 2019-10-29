Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Lincoln-Way East (7) (9-0) 70 1 2. Gurnee Warren (9-0) 56 3 3. Naperville Neuqua Valley (8-1) 48 5 4. Glenbard West (9-0) 44 3 5. Minooka (9-0) 35 6 6. Homewood-Flossmoor (8-1) 34 4 7. Hinsdale Central (8-1) 30 9 8. Loyola (6-3) 27 2 9. South Elgin (8-1) 10 NR 10. Niles Notre Dame (7-2) 7 7 (tie) Maine South (7-2) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Huntley 5, Oswego 4, St. Charles East 3, Marist 3, Edwardsville 2.

Class 7A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (5) (9-0) 68 1 2. Nazareth (2) (9-0) 65 2 3. Batavia (7-2) 49 6 4. Rolling Meadows (9-0) 44 7 4. Willowbrook (8-1) 44 8 6. Phillips (7-1) 38 5 7. Hersey (8-1) 33 4 8. Normal Community (7-2) 8 9 9. Tinley Park Andrew (7-2) 7 NR 10. Maine West (8-1) 6 NR (tie) Hononegah (7-2) 6 NR (tie) DeKalb (6-3) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Yorkville 3, Glenbard North 2, Harvey Thornton 2, Benet 2, Machesney Park Harlem 1, Prospect 1.

Class 6A School W-L Pts Prv 1. East St. Louis (7) (9-0) 70 1 (5A) 2. Chatham Glenwood (9-0) 62 1 3. Crete-Monee (9-0) 51 2 4. Prairie Ridge (8-1) 49 T4 5. Simeon (6-1) 38 3 6. Oak Lawn Richards (8-1) 37 T4 7. Peoria Central (8-1) 22 10 8. Cary-Grove (7-2) 20 8 9. Normal West (7-2) 16 9 10. Lemont (7-2) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Providence 3, Kaneland 3, Belvidere North 3, Antioch 2, Deerfield 2, Dunlap 1.

Class 5A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Sterling (4) (9-0) 71 2 2. Rockford Boylan (9-0) 59 4 3. Rochester (3) (8-1) 53 1 (4A) 4. Hillcrest (8-1) 52 3 5. Montini (1) (7-2) 49 5 6. Sycamore (8-1) 36 6 7. Mt. Zion (9-0) 31 6 (4A) 8. St. Rita (6-3) 29 7 9. Carbondale (8-1) 17 9 10. Kankakee (8-1) 15 8

Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 9, Cahokia 8, Marion 5, St. Laurence 5, Morris 1.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Coal City (9) (9-0) 90 2 2. Richmond-Burton (9-0) 73 3 3. IC Catholic (8-1) 68 5 4. St. Francis (8-1) 62 4 5. Illinois Valley Central (9-0) 52 9 6. Columbia (9-0) 47 8 7. Effingham (8-1) 28 10 8. Genoa-Kingston (8-1) 25 NR 9. Stillman Valley (8-1) 20 7 10. Tolono Unity (8-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 9, Murphysboro 6, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Marengo 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Williamsville (8) (9-0) 98 1 2. Wilmington (2) (8-1) 79 T3 (tie) Byron (8-1) 79 2 4. Beardstown (9-0) 65 T3 5. Vandalia (9-0) 63 5 6. Fairfield (9-0) 51 6 7. Princeton (8-1) 41 7 8. Breese Mater Dei (8-1) 30 9 9. Mt. Carmel (8-1) 20 NR 10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (7-2) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 6, Eureka 6, Farmington 3, Rock Island Alleman 2.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Clifton Central (5) (9-0) 95 2 2. Fieldcrest (5) (9-0) 92 1 3. Maroa-Forsyth (8-1) 74 3 4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-1) 62 4 5. Knoxville (9-0) 58 6 6. Decatur St. Teresa (8-1) 51 5 7. Sterling Newman (8-1) 43 7 8. Bismarck-Henning (8-1) 23 8 (tie) Pana (8-1) 23 10 (3A) 10. Nashville (8-1) 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Chester 6, Tuscola 3, Auburn 1, Fithian Oakwood 1.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Lena-Winslow (7) (9-0) 86 1 2. Moweaqua Central A&M (1) (9-0) 78 2 3. Annawan-Wethersfield (9-0) 69 3 4. Morrison (1) (9-0) 66 4 5. Aquin (9-0) 55 5 6. Camp Point Central (8-1) 37 7 7. Hope Academy (7-2) 35 6 8. Forreston (7-2) 23 8 9. Athens (7-2) 16 9 10. Kirkland Hiawatha (8-1) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Argenta-Oreana 7, Ottawa Marquette 6, Greenfield-Northwestern 4, Arcola 3.

