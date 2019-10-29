Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Associated Press4

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (7) (9-0) 70 1
2. Gurnee Warren (9-0) 56 3
3. Naperville Neuqua Valley (8-1) 48 5
4. Glenbard West (9-0) 44 3
5. Minooka (9-0) 35 6
6. Homewood-Flossmoor (8-1) 34 4
7. Hinsdale Central (8-1) 30 9
8. Loyola (6-3) 27 2
9. South Elgin (8-1) 10 NR
10. Niles Notre Dame (7-2) 7 7
(tie) Maine South (7-2) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Huntley 5, Oswego 4, St. Charles East 3, Marist 3, Edwardsville 2.

Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (5) (9-0) 68 1
2. Nazareth (2) (9-0) 65 2
3. Batavia (7-2) 49 6
4. Rolling Meadows (9-0) 44 7
4. Willowbrook (8-1) 44 8
6. Phillips (7-1) 38 5
7. Hersey (8-1) 33 4
8. Normal Community (7-2) 8 9
9. Tinley Park Andrew (7-2) 7 NR
10. Maine West (8-1) 6 NR
(tie) Hononegah (7-2) 6 NR
(tie) DeKalb (6-3) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Yorkville 3, Glenbard North 2, Harvey Thornton 2, Benet 2, Machesney Park Harlem 1, Prospect 1.

Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (7) (9-0) 70 1 (5A)
2. Chatham Glenwood (9-0) 62 1
3. Crete-Monee (9-0) 51 2
4. Prairie Ridge (8-1) 49 T4
5. Simeon (6-1) 38 3
6. Oak Lawn Richards (8-1) 37 T4
7. Peoria Central (8-1) 22 10
8. Cary-Grove (7-2) 20 8
9. Normal West (7-2) 16 9
10. Lemont (7-2) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Providence 3, Kaneland 3, Belvidere North 3, Antioch 2, Deerfield 2, Dunlap 1.

Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sterling (4) (9-0) 71 2
2. Rockford Boylan (9-0) 59 4
3. Rochester (3) (8-1) 53 1 (4A)
4. Hillcrest (8-1) 52 3
5. Montini (1) (7-2) 49 5
6. Sycamore (8-1) 36 6
7. Mt. Zion (9-0) 31 6 (4A)
8. St. Rita (6-3) 29 7
9. Carbondale (8-1) 17 9
10. Kankakee (8-1) 15 8

Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 9, Cahokia 8, Marion 5, St. Laurence 5, Morris 1.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Coal City (9) (9-0) 90 2
2. Richmond-Burton (9-0) 73 3
3. IC Catholic (8-1) 68 5
4. St. Francis (8-1) 62 4
5. Illinois Valley Central (9-0) 52 9
6. Columbia (9-0) 47 8
7. Effingham (8-1) 28 10
8. Genoa-Kingston (8-1) 25 NR
9. Stillman Valley (8-1) 20 7
10. Tolono Unity (8-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 9, Murphysboro 6, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Marengo 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Williamsville (8) (9-0) 98 1
2. Wilmington (2) (8-1) 79 T3
(tie) Byron (8-1) 79 2
4. Beardstown (9-0) 65 T3
5. Vandalia (9-0) 63 5
6. Fairfield (9-0) 51 6
7. Princeton (8-1) 41 7
8. Breese Mater Dei (8-1) 30 9
9. Mt. Carmel (8-1) 20 NR
10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (7-2) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 6, Eureka 6, Farmington 3, Rock Island Alleman 2.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Clifton Central (5) (9-0) 95 2
2. Fieldcrest (5) (9-0) 92 1
3. Maroa-Forsyth (8-1) 74 3
4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-1) 62 4
5. Knoxville (9-0) 58 6
6. Decatur St. Teresa (8-1) 51 5
7. Sterling Newman (8-1) 43 7
8. Bismarck-Henning (8-1) 23 8
(tie) Pana (8-1) 23 10 (3A)
10. Nashville (8-1) 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Chester 6, Tuscola 3, Auburn 1, Fithian Oakwood 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (7) (9-0) 86 1
2. Moweaqua Central A&M (1) (9-0) 78 2
3. Annawan-Wethersfield (9-0) 69 3
4. Morrison (1) (9-0) 66 4
5. Aquin (9-0) 55 5
6. Camp Point Central (8-1) 37 7
7. Hope Academy (7-2) 35 6
8. Forreston (7-2) 23 8
9. Athens (7-2) 16 9
10. Kirkland Hiawatha (8-1) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Argenta-Oreana 7, Ottawa Marquette 6, Greenfield-Northwestern 4, Arcola 3.

Associated Press

