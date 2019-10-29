Early Voting Sees Spike for Election Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Early voting is taking place with the election next Tuesday.

Director of the Board of Elections Timothy Thompson says early voting is seeing an increase this year.

“Early voting in this election has been a little bit higher than normal but we’ve had several voters coming in everyday about 45-50 voters everyday. We’ve had several mail out ballots that we’ve sent out and recieved back so if you still have a ballot to mail back get that back into u make sure it’s post marked by november 4th.”

He says getting involved helps you make a difference in your community.

“Voting locally gets you involved in your community and gets you to know some of the people who are in office and be aware of those people that are going to be in responsible positions in the community and so it’s important to come out and it’s where a lot of decisions are made at a community level. It affects us more than anything else.”

Election day voting runs from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5th.