Brazil’s Corinthians win Women’s Copa Libertadores

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Brazil’s Corinthians has won its second Women’s Copa Libertadores title.

The Sao Paulo-based team beat state rival Ferroviaria 2-0 in the final on Monday in Quito.

Corinthians also won in 2017, and has yet to lose a match in its two campaigns.

Both goals came from counterattacks.

Substitute Giovanna Crivelari scored from close range in the 74th minute, and Juliete in the 90th with a cross shot.

The new South American champion lost the Brazilian championship to Ferroviaria on penalties in September.

____

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports