Atlético held to 1-1 draw by Alavés in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid had to settle for another draw in the Spanish league after conceding a late equalizer on Tuesday to be held 1-1 by Alavés.

It was the fourth draw in the last five league matches for Atlético, which provisionally joined Granada at the top of the standings but could drop to sixth place after the other matches are played.

Barcelona, which is a point back, hosts Valladolid later Tuesday.

Substitute striker Álvaro Morata put Atlético ahead from inside the area in the 70th minute, but Lucas Pérez equalized in the 83rd with a beautiful long-range shot after going past two defenders. It was the fifth consecutive match with a goal for Pérez.

“I went for the top corner and luckily it went in,” he said.

Morata has scored in three straight games, always coming off the bench.

Atlético had drawn three straight in the league before a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at home on Saturday.

“We have to forget this match and keep working,” Atlético midfielder Thomas Partey said.

The result extended Atlético’s unbeaten streak against Alavés to nine league matches.

