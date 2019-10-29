AP source: Trent Williams ends holdout, reports to Redskins

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says left tackle Trent Williams has reported to the Washington Redskins, ending his lengthy holdout.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced Williams’ return. He can be kept off the 53-man roster for up to three weeks after reporting.

Washington did not deal the 31-year-old before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, which prompted Williams’ return. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection needed to be eligible to play at least six regular-season games to accrue a year of his contract and not have it tolled, and his return this week paves the way for that.

Williams had not reported all season because of a dispute with the team over the handling of a medical situation.

