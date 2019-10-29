TUESDAY 10/29:

TUESDAY: Increasing Cloudiness. Warmer. High 71

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Not as Chilly. Low 48

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. PM Showers. High 69

DISCUSSION:

Cloud cover will increase over our area for Tuesday as a low pressure system develops just to our west. Warmer conditions are also expected for Tuesday as highs will be in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy skies will hang around for Tuesday night as overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Showers will move into the area by Wednesday afternoon as that low pressure system to our west strengthens and slowly moves east. Highs on Wednesday will again be above average in the upper 60s.

Rain amounts will be at their highest for Halloween. A few showers may linger into Friday morning, as temperatures will begin to drop. Highs on Friday will look to only be in the mid to upper 40s!

Very chilly weather will look to continue into next weekend under mostly sunny skies.

Have a great Wednesday!

