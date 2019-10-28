Zanesville Library Hosts Best-Selling Author for Book Signing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Crime thriller readers will have the chance to meet an Ohio native author this Friday

The John McIntire Library will host a discussion with Linda Castillo. She’s written an eleven crime thriller book series based in the Ohio Amish country as well as other novels.

Amy Goffee, a reference librarian, helped organize the event.

“She will be here at 5:30 — downstairs in the auditorium she’ll probably speak for maybe a half an hour – 45 minutes and then she’ll have a book signing. Well she’ll have a question and answer she’ll also have a book signing. And we will have some of her books here – available for purchase if people are interested in doing that. “

Goffee says readers normally don’t have this opportunity to meet authors — unless they live in a larger city.

“It’s really quite an opportunity to actually get to meet in person — an author — that’s always you know — kind of a special event and it’s somewhat of a rarity here in Zanesville. Like you said, if you live in Boston or New York there’s authors giving talks every weekend — but not in Zanesville. “

The discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the John McIntire Library Auditorium on Fifth Street.