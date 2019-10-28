Wright State University names provost as its next president

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Wright State University has named its provost as the school’s next president.

The university’s Board of Trustees announced in a release Monday that Provost Susan Edwards will assume the presidency of the school in southwestern Ohio on Jan. 1. She will succeed President Cheryl Schrader.

Schrader announced recently that she will step down as president Dec. 31 and later plans to teach at WSU.

The trustees unanimously approved Edwards as the school’s eighth president on Saturday. She was named provost in May 2018.

The native of Australia previously served as vice provost for faculty affairs and professor of biology at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. Her degrees include a doctorate in comparative physiology from Deakin University in Victoria, Australia.

Wright State has an enrollment of nearly 14,000 students.