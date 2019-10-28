Wake freshman Ingraham out for season with torn Achilles

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest says freshman forward Tariq Ingraham is out for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon.

Coach Danny Manning said Monday that Ingraham had surgery last week to repair the tendon in his left foot. He was injured during practice last Thursday.

Manning says he is “heartbroken” by the injury to Ingraham, who’s rated a three-star prospect by Scout.com.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25