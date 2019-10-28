Vehicle Hits Police Cruiser

A verbal altercation leads to a stolen vehicle and a crashed police cruiser in Coshocton County.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said a female from the Lancaster, Ohio area was having a verbal dispute with a male around 9:15pm on Saturday in the 24000 block of Township Road 251.

The female told authorities the male had taken her vehicle with permission. Around 11:15pm the West Lafayette Police Department located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, eventually crashing into a police cruiser, disabling it. The vehicle fled again.

The suspect’s vehicle description is a white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Ohio Registration is HEH9036. The vehicle has significant damage to the rear of the car.

If you’ve seen this vehicle call the West Lafayette Police Department or Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.