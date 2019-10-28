Talks resume in lawsuits over sex abuse by Ohio State doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawyers are resuming mediation toward a potential settlement in lawsuits against Ohio State by men who collectively allege two decades of sexual misconduct by a now-deceased team doctor.

Nearly 250 men are plaintiffs in about a dozen lawsuits against the university over its mishandling of Richard Strauss. The plaintiffs’ lawyers say they represent scores more men who haven’t yet sued.

Many of those alumni say they were fondled during medical exams. They allege school officials knew concerns about Strauss but failed to stop him.

The university publicly apologized for that but argued the men’s claims are time-barred by law and should be dismissed.

The lawyers involved won’t comment publicly on the private mediation talks, which were set to resume Monday.

Strauss died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him.