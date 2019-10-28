Runner disqualified over her hijab posts personal best time

State
Associated Press2

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A week after being disqualified over her hijab, a high school runner in Ohio came back with her best race ever.

Sixteen-year-old Noor Abukaram finished the cross country season Saturday by posting her personal best time.

Abukaram said she had been embarrassed a week ago after she was disqualified because she didn’t have a waiver to wear the hijab.

But she got the waiver this past week and ran again, finishing in just under 22 minutes as friends cheered and held signs saying “Let Noor Run.”

Her coach says she has been an inspiration and did a great job handling the distractions leading up to the race.

The association that oversees high school sports in Ohio now says it’s looking at dropping the rule requiring waivers for religious head coverings.

Please follow and like us:
Associated Press

Related Posts

British subsidiary to establish HQ for Americas in Cleveland

Associated Press

Wright State University names provost as its next president

Associated Press

Talks resume in lawsuits over sex abuse by Ohio State doctor

Associated Press