Kids Learn about Fighting Hunger through Trick or Treat Event

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Kids and parents will have the chance to trick or treat inside the mall this Thursday. This will give your kids the chance to ditch the jackets and enjoy their costumes.

But it’s not just about the ghouls goblins and candy — Christ’s Table Executive Director Keely Warden says it is a great way to teach your child about helping fight hunger.

“We want to remind people that almost 900,000 meals were provided to this community last year which through the Muskingum County Hunger Network — so events like this are really important. And also, what we feel is important is to get kids involved in their community. We want them to feel good about donating that can of food or that box of macaroni and cheese. We want them to feel good about what they’re doing because they’re helping the kid next door — or maybe that kid they sit beside in school and they’re doing a great thing. “

Guests at the event are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Muskingum County Hunger Network — many of these items will actually go to children.

“One out of every four here in Muskingum County are suffering through some type of food insufficiency in their home. Every child in Zanesville City Schools qualifies for free meals so that shows you where the hunger level is in our community. We all know if you go to bed hungry at night and you wake up hungry in the morning – you’re not going to perform well in school the next day — you’re going to have all kinds of learning deficiencies because of the effect that being hungry has on you.”

Say “Boo” to Hunger is from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Colony Square Mall on Maple Avenue.