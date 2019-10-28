Curry leads Warriors to first win, 134-123 over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 26 points and 11 assists, and the Golden State Warriors won for the first time this season, beating the winless New Orleans Pelicans 134-123 on Monday night.

Draymond Green had 16 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the injury-riddled Warriors, who dropped their first two games by 19 or more points before dominating a Pelicans squad that was missing three injured starters, including top overall draft choice Zion Williamson.

D’Angelo Russell added 24 points and Damion Lee finished with 23 for Golden State, which led wire-to-wire.

Green’s layup with 5:07 left put the Warriors ahead 128-99 before the Pelicans made an inconsequential run to make the final score look more competitive than the bulk of the game was.

Brandon Ingram had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who had not lost any of their first three games by more than seven points before being run out of their own building by the Curry and Co.

The Pelicans were playing a second straight game without veteran guard Jrue Holiday, who has a sprained left knee, and also were without starting center Derrick Favors because of right knee soreness.

First-round draft pick Jaxson Hayes had 19 points for the Pelicans, who struggled to make shots for most of the game.

New Orleans went 15 of 47 (31.9 percent) from 3-point range and missed 10 of 22 free throws.

J.J. Redick had a rough night for the Pelicans. The normally reliable veteran missed nine of 10 shots, including eight of nine from 3.

Warriors: Glen Robinson III had 12 points and nine assists. … Kevon Looney missed his second straight game with right hamstring tightness, while Alec Burks (right ankle sprain), Willie Cauley-Stein (left foot sprain) and Alen Smailagic (right ankle sprain) have yet to make their season debut.

Pelicans: Kenrich Williams scored 16 points and rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker, picked 17th overall, had 15 points and nine assists. … Veteran guard E’Twaun Moore did not play for a third straight game despite being healthy.

Warriors: Host Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Pelicans: Host Denver on Thursday night.

