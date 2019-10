American Electric Power says a vehicle accident Monday morning caused a power outage that left over 3500 customers without service in Zanesville and South Zanesville. A-E-P says a power pole was knocked over at the intersection of Cleveland and Moxahala Avenues. A spokeswoman says all but about 246 customers have regained service after the accident that happened around 11:10 am. She says the rest of the customers should be back online by 3:30 pm.

